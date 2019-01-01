Mandy Moore teases new music is coming 'sooner rather than later'

Mandy Moore is gearing up to release her first new music in 10 years.

The This Is Us star enjoyed a successful musical career in the late 1990s and 2000s, but released her last studio album, Amanda Leigh, in 2009.

After a decade-long break, in which she secured a number of film and TV roles, the star told Entertainment Tonight that her long-awaited seventh LP is almost ready.

"New music is coming out sooner rather than later," she shared. "Not this week, but soon."

When asked if she had a release date in mind, the 35-year-old teased: "Like, imminently!"

Moore, who is working on the tracks with her husband Taylor Goldsmith, a guitarist and singer from the rock band Dawes, also shared that the upcoming music is deeply personal, and mused it's a "mix of everything".

"A lot of self-realisation - coming to terms with where I am in life these days," she added of her new material.

Earlier this year, Moore accused her ex-husband, rocker Ryan Adams, who she was married to from 2009 until 2016, of psychological abuse and displaying controlling behaviour during their marriage, in an interview with The New York Times.

The musician later apologised "deeply and unreservedly" for his alleged behaviour, following further claims he used his status to pursue vulnerable female artists for sex. He has also been investigated for allegedly exchanging sexually explicit messages with a teenage girl, an allegation he has strenuously denied.