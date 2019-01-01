George Michael's final home sold by family

George Michael's family have sold the Oxfordshire, England home where the singer was found dead on Christmas Day 2016.

According to U.K. Land Registry documents obtained by Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, the 16th-century property located in Goring-on-Thames was bought by a couple last month for $4.1 million (£3.4 million).

Confirming the sale, lawyer John Reid, who acts for George's family and estate, asked for the new owners' privacy to be respected.

"We can confirm that we have now sold George's former home in Goring-on-Thames," he said. "It was a place that he loved, not least for the privacy that it afforded him.

"We would therefore kindly ask that the new owners have their privacy respected and are able to enjoy the property as he did."

The Faith hitmaker was found dead in the property by his lover, Fadi Fawaz, after passing away due to heart disease and liver problems. He was just 53.

Since then, the spot has been a popular place of pilgrimage for George devotees and, earlier this year, the star's family pleaded with fans to stop leaving floral tributes outside the property, as well as at his home in Highgate, north London. The sale comes despite a Change.org petition requesting the house be turned into a museum.

The family have also had to deal with complications from Fawaz living in another of the former Wham! frontman's properties near Regent's Park in London. Although the former hairdresser was left out of George's will, he has been squatting in the property and was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage last month, after he was spotted on the roof.

He was released under investigation.