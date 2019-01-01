Nicki Minaj: 'I'll be married before my new album comes out'

Nicki Minaj is set to wed in the next 80 days.

Back in June, the star confirmed she and her fiance Kenneth Petty had obtained a marriage licence. And speaking on her Queen Radio show on Apple Beats 1 on Monday, she revealed she only just got round to collecting the document, which puts a time frame on when the couple can tie the knot.

The 36-year-old shared she and Petty "filed for the marriage licence and we still had to pick it up and I was travelling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again.

"From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days," the Anaconda star explained.

However, while the rapper is working on new material, she revealed she's pushing "the big wedding" until "later" in favour of a smaller ceremony, adding: "I'll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out.

"Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married. I'm very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy."

The Megatron hitmaker and Petty have been dating since last December.