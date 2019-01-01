Taylor Swift and Rita Ora defend Bebe Rexha over claims she's 'too old to be sexy'

Taylor Swift and Rita Ora have come to the defence of Bebe Rexha after an unnamed male music executive allegedly told her she was too old to be sexy.

The 29-year-old Meant to Be hitmaker clapped back at the comments by posting a snap of herself in lingerie on Instagram, writing: "Picture dedicated to the music executive who said I am too old to be sexy.

"I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was 'confusing'," she continued in the post on Monday. "I'm fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I'm tired of women getting labeled as 'hags' when they get old."

The post quickly racked up over one million likes and attracted the attention of a number of stars, who rushed to the singer's defence.

"DRAG THEM. 29 YEAR OLDS UNITE," Taylor, 29, wrote, followed by thirteen pink hearts, while 28-year-old Rita added, "You are beautiful, getting sexier with age and your talent SINGS for itself. Keep making those rules."

"Thank you for not allowing these d**kheads to make you shrink yourself to fit into their idea of what a woman in the music industry should be," penned Victoria's Secret Angel Leomie Anderson, 26. "You're bad b**ch bebe and no I didn't stutter."

Former Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui, 23, also championed the star, writing: "LET EM KNO MAMA"

The Say My Name star will celebrate the milestone birthday on 30 August, and will release her latest track Not 20 Anymore to mark the occasion.