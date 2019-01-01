Taylor Swift donates $5,000 to pay for fan's college tuition

Taylor Swift has donated just under $4,823 (£4,000) to a fan who was struggling to pay for college tuition.

Ayesha from Toronto, Canada, shared a screenshot to Instagram on Monday, which shows the details of the transfer from Taylor Nation, LLC. The amount was for $6,386.47 in Canadian dollars, which converts to $4,822.55 in U.S. currency.

It came with a note that read: "Ayesha, get your learn on girl. I love you! Taylor."

"I posted about struggling with paying for tuition," the fan captioned the post. "Two hours later, I get this in my email. I have no words and I can't stop crying."

The surprise came shortly after Ayesha posted about her financial struggles on her Tumblr page, where she also regularly posts about the Shake It Off star and has the singer's image as her profile picture.

"My paypal is ayeshakhurram13@gmail.com & I truly cannot afford my tuition or rent this semester," she shared on her feed. "So if you wanna help me out I'm honestly at that point where I can't really refuse it."

This isn't the first time the 29-year-old has helped a fan pay off their debt; in 2015, she gifted a fan a cheque for $1,989 (£1,650), a nod to her album 1989, which was released a few months earlier, to help pay off their student loan.