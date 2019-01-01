Halsey blasts troll who blames bisexuality on Miley Cyrus's marriage split

Halsey has lashed out at an Internet troll who suggested Miley Cyrus's bisexuality led to her split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

The Bad At Love star, who also identifies as a bisexual, was stunned by the narrow-minded remark she spotted online, and decided to take aim at the writer, tigerbob.

He wrote: "#MileyCyrus splitting and allegedly cheating on Liam with a woman confirms that you shouldn’t date bi people. Not offensive, just true. Bi is greedy and never satisfied."

Halsey tweeted: "Hey tigerbob. Doesn’t surprise me that ur saying this and ur page has u crying about Brie Larson too! Stop being afraid of women who aren’t afraid to do what pleases them and not other people (sic)."

Miley recently made it clear that marriage had not turned her straight in a recent interview, stating, "I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women."

The singer's representative broke the news that she and Liam had split on Saturday, hours after photos of Miley kissing vacation companion Kaitlynn Carter were published online.