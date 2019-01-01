Liam Hemsworth speaks out following shock Miley Cyrus split

Liam Hemsworth has spoken out for the first time since his shock split from his wife Miley Cyrus.

The superstar couple confirmed they were breaking up after just seven months as husband and wife on Saturday, seemingly bringing to an end an on-off romance lasting a decade.

Since the split, Liam has been holed up with his brother Chris at his $4.3 million (£4 million) beach house in Byron Bay, in their native Australia, but a Daily Mail Australia reporter managed to speak to The Hunger Games star when he took a trip into town.

"You don't understand what it's like," a downcast Liam, 29, reportedly said of the split. "I don't want to talk about it mate."

According to the publication, the actor had stepped out with Thor star Chris and his children, India, seven, and twins Tristan and Sasha, five, and headed to a frozen yoghurt cafe.

Speculation about the split has been fuelled by Entertainment Tonight publishing images of Miley, 26, who identifies as pansexual, making out with social media star Kaitlynn Carter at a hotel in Lake Como, Italy, during a girls' holiday.

Kaitlynn's ex, The Hills star Brody Jenner, attempted to make light of their own breakup earlier this month, as well as her kiss with Miley by joking on Instagram he and Liam should get together under a post by his pal Brandon Thomas Lee.

"Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon," he wrote.

However, Miley was unamused by the joke, as she responded by clapped back, "@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer."

In a statement confirming their split, a rep for the Wrecking Ball singer said: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers... Please respect their process and privacy."