Noel Gallagher moving family out of London over knife crime fears

Noel Gallagher is moving his family out of London after two separate stabbings took place near his home.

The former Oasis musician, 52, who is married to public relations professional Sara MacDonald, put his mansion in Little Venice, north west London, on the market for $9.6 million (£7.95 million) earlier this year.

He has now revealed he is selling up as he doesn't want his children - Anais, 19, Donovan, 11, and Sonny, eight - to grow up in the city due to his fears for their safety.

"We didn't want the kids growing up in London. We've had two stabbings outside our house in the last while," the rocker told the Irish Independent newspaper.

"I live, as you can imagine, in quite an affluent area. At one end of the street is one housing estate and the other end is another housing estate, and they are currently at war."

Explaining how one incident took place near their home he added: "One guy was multiple (sic) stabbed in the middle of the f**king day and an air ambulance had to come and land in the middle of the street and all the streets were taped off."

Noel went on to explain that he thought it would be "too stressful" for his younger kids to get the underground train from school because of his fears they would be mugged.

The rock superstar grew up with his brother Liam in Manchester, England, and the pair have admitted to being tearaways themselves in their youth. His estranged sibling still lives in London and has four kids, Lennon, 19, Gene, 18, Molly, 22, and Gemma, six.