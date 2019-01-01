Ariana Grande thanks fans for 'special year' in sweet post

Ariana Grande took to Instagram on Sunday to thank fans for supporting her through what has been a "special year".

Last September, the star released her fourth studio album Sweetener and, six months later, dropped the follow-up, her post-breakup album Thank U, Next, following her split from ex-fiance Pete Davidson. And in a post reflecting on the star's success over the past 12 months, she took the time to share her gratitude with fans.

"Real protective wit my soul where ..... u been (a dream) got to drop so much music i love this year with so many people i love and that was made with so much love. i'm a grateful grateful girl. thank u all for listening and for supporting me and my friends,' she penned. "what a special year it's been. stepping back to appreciate and to say thank u. we get so wrapped up in our other s**t / in schedules and work etc that we forget to do that sometimes but .... thank uuuuu (sic).

"Instead of focusing on what could be better or what is currently making you anxious, say thank u for what u already have. what u put your energy into expands. spend it wisely," the 7 Rings hitmaker added.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old star also celebrated a milestone in her career - eight years since she inked her first record deal with Republic Records.

"Signed to @RepublicRecords eight years ago today and released my debut album six years ago ..." she tweeted. "Thankful for my republic family and deeply proud of every project we’ve released together. music is the most special thing in the world. thank u for believing in me and my voice."

"So honored to be family! We couldn’t be more proud of your growth & dedication," responded the label's Twitter account.