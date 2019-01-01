Kelly Rowland: 'I know nothing about a Destiny's Child reunion'

Kelly Rowland has shot down rumours of a Destiny's Child reunion tour.

The trio last hit the stage together as part of Beyonce's headlining performance at the Coachella festival in 2018 and reports of a more long-term reunion have been swirling ever since.

The gossip spiked last week, when it was rumoured Kelly, Beyonce and Michelle Williams would be regrouping to record new music and tour, but Rowland insists no one is talking to her about it.

"That was news to me, just as much as it was to you!" Rowland told Entertainment Tonight. "I was like, 'Oh! My god, a tour is happening? Someone call me'."

She added, "Everybody's supportive of each other's personal ventures right now. If it were to happen, I would want it to be a surprise. I feel like we know so much now. News is right at your fingertips and sometimes it's very bad journalism! Shame on you, whoever reported that."