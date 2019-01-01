Taylor Swift insists 'mistakes are inevitable' as she collects first-ever Teen Choice Icon Award

Taylor Swift delivered an inspiring speech to fans as she was honoured with the inaugural Teen Choice Icon Award in California on Sunday night.

The Shake It Off hitmaker took to the temporary outdoor stage in Hermosa Beach to collect the first-ever Icon prize at the fan-voted Teen Choice Awards, which was hosted by actress Lucy Hale and YouTube star David Dobrik.

During her acceptance speech, Taylor urged her fans to "be kind to yourselves and stand up for yourselves".

"Sometimes you think if you try hard enough to make every decision perfectly, you think you can possibly ace life and never make mistakes. But it’s normal to make mistakes," she said, while clutching onto her custom surfboard award which was emblazoned with her three cats, Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin. "If you’re out there and you’re being really hard on yourself right now for something that’s happened, or messing up or feeling embarrassed, it’s normal. That’s what going to happen to you in life. No one gets through unscathed. We’re all going to have a few scratches on us."

Swift went on to honour her fans for their continued support, telling them: "You make so so happy. You make me laugh everyday. I love meeting you, you're just the most amazing generous people. Thank you for giving me the life I have."

The 29-year-old also announced that the title track from her upcoming album Lover would be released as her latest single on Friday.

Wrapping up her acceptance speech, the star gushed: "I love you more than words can say!"