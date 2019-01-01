Miley Cyrus gets philosophical following Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus has broken her silence following her split from husband Liam Hemsworth with a philosophical post about the environment.

Just hours after news broke that Miley and Liam's seven-month marriage was on the rocks, the Wrecking Ball singer took to social media on Sunday with a cryptic quote about the state of the earth.

"Don't fight evolution, because you will never win," she wrote. "Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed."

Miley is vacationing with pal Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from Brody Jenner and the two friends were recently spotted kissing on a boat.

The pop singer added: "My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time...' it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true.

"I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own... (sic)."

A statement read: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."