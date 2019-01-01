Mike Posner struggling to walk after rattlesnake bite

I Took a Pill in Ibiza singer Mike Posner has spoken out for the first time since a baby rattlesnake halted his walk across America last week (08Aug19).

The hitmaker had just passed the halfway mark on his trek when he was bitten by the snake in Colorado and had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The Cooler Than Me singer has now posted an update on his condition, revealing it will be weeks before he's back on the road again.

"From 24 miles per day to using this walker to get to bathroom," he captioned a video of himself struggling to walk. "I’m on my way back. Gonna rebuild with patience and equanimity. HUGE shout outs to Stephanie, Fergie, Bo, Angie, Eddie, mike, dr black, dr van Birmingham, dr Gordon, dr Shapiro, Natalie, carol, Megan, Jeremy, and my whole family in ICU.

"Molly and her husband from PT are gonna come help me walk again tomorrow. KEEP GOING."

Posner adds, "I knew walking across America was going to be dangerous. I knew I could die doing it. I still might. So don’t feel sorry for me. I’m proud I’m in this hospital after chasing my dream and not sitting on the couch watching Netflix. I’m proud of this pain. If you understand this message, do not leave me sympathy comments, just write KEEP GOING."

Mike began his epic trek in New Jersey in April and he still plans to end the trek with a view of the Pacific Ocean on Venice Beach in California.