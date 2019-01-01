Miley Cyrus spotted kissing Brody Jenner's ex-wife on Italian getaway

Miley Cyrus was spotted kissing Brody Jenner's ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter while on a girls' trip in Italy.

On Saturday, the Wrecking Ball singer released a statement announcing the news that she and her actor husband Liam Hemsworth had split after just eight months of marriage.

Hours before they confirmed the split, Miley was seen indulging in a steamy make-out session with model Kaitlynn on a boat in Lake Como, and in one paparazzi picture obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple shield their kisses from view with their hats.

The 26-year-old singer and actress was later spotted relaxing on sunloungers with Kaitlynn, who recently split from her longtime partner, reality star Brody Jenner, and her older sister Brandi Cyrus.

Wearing a black Versace bikini, Miley cuddled up to the model and blogger while soaking up the Italian sunshine.

The Nothing Breaks Like a Heart hitmaker has been documenting her trip on social media, and recently shared a photo of herself posing on a chair wearing an all-black outfit. "Mute me if you don't want SPAMMED," she captioned the shot.

Meanwhile, Kaitlynn caught the attention of her ex Brody, as she posted a shot of her and Miley on a boat. “Rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby,” she captioned the snap, prompting The Hills star to comment: “Hot girl summer.” He later deleted his post.

Liam has also been spending time with his family, and was spotted with his older brother Chris Hemsworth in his native Australia.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Miley confirmed in a statement on Saturday. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers... Please respect their process and privacy.”