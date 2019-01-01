Matt Bellamy and Elle Evans wed

Matt Bellamy and Elle Evans have tied the knot.

The 41-year-old Muse frontman married his model bride in a ceremony by the sea on Saturday, and the newlyweds shared the first images from their picturesque ceremony on Instagram, with both captioning the image: “Mr. & Mrs. Bellamy.”

Surrounded by their guests, Matt and Elle can be seen walking down the aisle decorated in beautiful flowers and greenery, with a huge flowered arch behind them.

The 29-year-old model wore a stunning cream strapless lace gown with a long tulle train, and her hair pinned up a loose up-do, while rocker Matt looked dapper in a cream linen three-piece suit with a bow tie and suede desert boots.

Elle had designed her custom gown in conjunction with Martina Liana Bridal Designs, according to People.

The couple began dating in 2015, and Matt popped the question in December 2017, just days after Elle's birthday, while on holiday in Fiji.

"Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him! After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course – I said YES!” the Blurred Lines video star wrote on Instagram at the time.

The rocker was previously engaged to Kate Hudson, the mother of his eight-year-old son Bing. They split in late 2014, but have remained close, with Kate even inviting her ex and Elle to join her family in Colorado for the Christmas holidays.