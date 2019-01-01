Janet Jackson: 'I don't have a nanny for Eissa I do it all myself'

Janet Jackson refuses to use a nanny to help her looking after her two-year-old son Eissa.

The 53-year-old music icon welcomed her first child in January 2017 with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, and opened up about the challenges of being a working mother in a new interview.

“It is hard being a working mother,” she told Stellar magazine. “I don’t have a nanny, I do it all myself. Of course, when I’m working someone watches him, but it’s my baby and me."

The Rhythm Nation hitmaker previously opened up about how much becoming a mother has changed her life and her career, she’s “in a great space.”

“I have a beautiful son,” Janet told British newspaper The Sunday Times, and added that her friends had dubbed her 'Superwoman.'

“God knows I’m not. But I think what they are seeing is the energy and that extra drive I’m getting from the inspiration of Eissa,” she sweetly shared.

While her Las Vegas residency Metamorphosis at Park Theater at Park MGM resort is scheduled to end this month, Janet confessed she had slowed down since the birth of her son.

“I’ve slowed down a great deal. I don’t rehearse as many hours as I used to because of being with my baby. My days have been cut in half so I can spend that time with him,” she explained.

Earlier this year, she thanked Eissa as she was being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in March.

“I just want to thank my baby, my beautiful son. I want you to know that you are my heart, you are my life, and you have shown me the meaning of real, unconditional love. Mama loves you, Eissa," Janet told the cheering crowd.