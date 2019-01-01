Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have split less than eight months after their Christmas wedding.

A representative for the singer has confirmed the sad news, telling E! News in a statement the stars have decided to go their separate ways.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers," the rep says, insisting the pair "still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share, while lovingly taking this time apart".

Miley and Liam exchanged vows at their home in Nashville, Tennessee on 23 December, after dating on and off for 10 years.

The wedding took place a month after their Malibu, California home was destroyed by the Woolsey wildfire, with Liam turning hero to save their pets as the blaze closed in on the coastal pad they shared.

Both Hemsworth and Cyrus revealed the tragedy fast-tracked the wedding plans, but Miley accepted that some people might question her decision to settle down after she confessed to being "queer".

She told Elle magazine last month, "I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married and I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f**king apron, cooking dinner?

"I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word."

News of the couple's break-up comes hours after Cyrus posted a photo, without her wedding ring, while vacationing in Italy. Cyrus has been holidaying with The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from Brody Jenner.

Miley and Liam called off their year-long engagement in 2013, but reunited and rekindled their romance in 2015.