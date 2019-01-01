NEWS Foo Fighters ask fans to choose Reading & Leeds festival setlist Newsdesk Share with :







Foo Fighters want fans to make requests for their Reading & Leeds festival setlist.



The 'Best of You' hitmakers will headline both events - which take place over the same weekend on August 23-25 - later this month and they have called out for their passionate audience to have their say when it comes to what songs the rockers will play.



Taking to Twitter, the band simply said: "So what songs do you wanna hear? #RandL19"



Foo Fighters - made up of Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Schiflett, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee - top a stacked main stage lineup at the event, with A Day To Remember, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Enter Shikari, Mayday Parade and The Distillers amongst the big names confirmed for the same day.



The 1975, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots will also headline the iconic event, with the likes of Royal Blood, Charli XCX and Bastille playing over the weekend.



Meanwhile, guitarist Chris recently opened about the band's enduring success, and he thinks frontman Dave is a huge part of their appeal.



He said: "I don’t know that it’s any specific one thing, but I think you have to credit a lot of it to Dave and his personality. People love that dude.



"I think he represents something to a lot of people out there. He has that gift that means he can make 80,000 people feel like they’re his best friend.



"He has that kind of magic, that x-factor thing. I don’t know how you define that, or explain that."