NEWS Slipknot want to bring Knotfest to the UK







The 'Psychosocial' metal icons are currently touring their festival across the US in support of their new album 'We Are Not Your Kind', and percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan revealed while the band are keen they don't want to rush and "mess things up".



He told NME: "Yeah, absolutely. Right time, right place. It definitely will happen but it has to be the right thing.

"Right now we do a lot of festivals with a lot of great people and you’ve got to find a time and a zone and it’s got to be right. We don’t like to go and mess things up; it’s not about that."



Shawn explained while the band is still playing a lot in Europe, it doesn't make sense to tour the festival just yet.

However, he promised it will happen one day, once they can work with their team to figure out the details.



He added: "It’s about being righteous and pure and it being what it is. Like, now, we do a lot of things in Europe, so it’s got to be the right time and the right promoter but it’s all in the works and it’s going to happen. It’ll all happen.”



'We Are Not Your Kind' - the group's sixth record and their first LP since '.5: The Gray Chapter' in 2014 - was released today (09.08.19) and frontman Corey Taylor previously said it contains the "darkest writing" he has done in six years.



He explained: "It's very dark. It's some of the darkest writing I've done in years.



"In the Slipknot index, this album would sit somewhere between [2001 second album] 'Iowa' and [2004 third album] 'Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)'.



"Lyrically, it has the force of 'Iowa', but musically it has the heaviness but the experimentation as well. It was very important for us to go somewhere crazy and make something insane."