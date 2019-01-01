Chrissy Teigen slams Kid Rock for crude Taylor Swift social media post

Chrissy Teigen has slammed Kid Rock for his crude joke about Taylor Swift on social media.

The 48-year-old singer-songwriter criticised the Grammy-winning popstar for her political views, and claimed she was only supporting Democratic politicians in the U.S. to further her career.

“Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies... period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl. -Kid Rock," the staunch Republican supporter shared on Twitter on Friday.

Teigen quickly responded, and fired back: “you’re pathetic. – Chrissy Teigen.”

The Lip Sync Battle co-host is known for her outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump, and has locked horns with hundreds of supporters of the controversial politician on Twitter since he was elected in 2016.

Patricia Arquette also responded to Kid Rock's post, and wrote: "Somehow that tweet was both gross and boring."

Swift discussed her political standpoint in a recent interview for Vogue's September issue, and said she refused to endorse Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election for fear of being a "liability".

“Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability?” the 29-year-old explained. “Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women. Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses.”

Swift also hinted that tracks on her new album Lover will have “political undertones.”