Singer Daya 'discouraged from coming out'

Singer Daya said she was "discouraged" from coming out as people feared it would harm her career.

The 20-year-old announced she was bisexual in a post on social media in September last year, and revealed at Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter's Pride Summit on Thursday she was advised not to make her sexuality public.

"I was discouraged from coming out because (they thought) I would lose those mainstream radio fans," Daya shared.

After being out and proud for almost a year, the Hide Away hitmaker said the experience has been eye-opening.

"It’s opened me up to a whole new world of queer artists and producers that I’ve loved working with," she said, before advocating for more LGBTQ representation across the board in the music industry.

"Executives and higher people at labels, producers, and songwriters – there just needs to be more queer visibility across the board. Not just with artists," Daya insisted.

Last year, the musician – real name is Grace Martine Tandon – uploaded a selfie on Instagram and in the caption, discussed her sexual orientation.

“One day late but happy 1st national coming out day to me! What a crazy thing!" the singer wrote. "“All I gotta say is follow your gut and don’t feel like you owe any sort of explanation to anyone. Your sexuality is yours only so build with it at a pace that works for you."

Daya also revealed she was in a same-sex relationship, and urged her fans to "stay authentic".

“Talk thru it with people u trust, know you’re loved and that I’m thinking of u. That’s my long post of the month love yall be gay be free be wild n love lots xo," she added.