Lady Gaga urges fans to take mental health seriously following latest mass shooting incidents

Lady Gaga is urging fans and followers to take their mental health more seriously in the wake of America's latest mass shooting horrors.

The Shallow singer took to her Facebook page on Friday (09Aug19) and posted a note dedicated to those still reeling from the massacres in Dayton, Ohio; El Paso, Texas, and Gilroy, California this month (Aug19).

"My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve," Gaga wrote. "Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities. In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves."

The singer then urged followers to prioritise their mental health and check in on loved ones, adding, "If you’re struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone. Don’t be scared to ask for help, I beg you. If you see a loved one struggling, please be brave and reach out, remind them it’s ok to not be ok, and listen to them.

"We cannot turn away from ourselves. We cannot turn away from our loved ones. We need each other. Don’t turn away."

The Poker Face star also revealed she has teamed with officials at the DonorsChoose.org group through her own Born This Way Foundation to "fully fund the classroom project needs" in the three places hit by the latest massacres.

"14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso, and 23 classrooms in Gilroy will now have access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life," she added.

The latest tragedies, which claimed the lives of over 30 people, were America's 248th, 249th and 250th gun massacres this year.