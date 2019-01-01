NEWS Camila Cabello has confirmed her romance with Shawn Mendes on Instagram Newsdesk Share with :







The 22-year-old singer took to the social media site on Friday (09.08.19) to wish her boyfriend and ‘Señorita’ collaborator a happy 21st birthday, and also used the sweet moment to declare her “love” for him publicly for the first time.



She wrote alongside a picture of the pair: “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!! (sic)”



Camila’s post also included four love heart emojis, and comes just days after she revealed the ‘In My Blood’ singer - whom she has been spotted packing on the PDA with in recent weeks - “means a lot” to her.



She said earlier this week: "I've known Shawn for such a long time, and it's so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you.”



But although she's loving spending quality time with her new beau, she "honestly hates" seeing paparazzi snapping photos of the two of them enjoying a romantic kiss, especially when she doesn't know the photos are being taken.

She added: "It makes me insanely uncomfortable to see pictures of me that I didn't know were taken. I honestly hate it. I don't want to live like a celebrity and have to look perfect every time I step out of my house. I ignore it as much as possible.



"If I'm going to look like s**t that day and cameras are in my face, I don't care because I choose being human and normal.”



Meanwhile, it was previously claimed the happy couple have “really fallen for each other”.



A source said: "Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling. Camila had just got out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour.



"However, Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another."