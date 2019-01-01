Sinead O'Connor to tour Ireland after four-year hiatus

Sinead O'Connor is to tour her native Ireland after a four-year hiatus brought on by her mental health struggles.

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer last graced the stage back in July 2015, but has struggled with her long-standing mental health problems since, and sought help from U.S. TV therapist Dr. Phil in 2017.

However, the 52-year-old signed a new management deal in May and will now return to touring with four intimate dates, in Galway, Wexford, Cork, and Dublin in her native Ireland in October.

"@SineadOconnorHQ returns to the stage and importantly, to the heartlands of Ireland this Autumn to begin what promises to be an exciting musical year ahead," a tweet from the tour's promoters, Aiken Promotions, reads.

The star seems to be touring under her old name, despite announcing that she wants to be known as Shuhada Sadaqat after converting to Islam last year.

She has also released music under the name Magda Davitt, and has claimed the name change was down to her wanting to disassociate herself from her late mother, Marie, who she alleges sexually abused her as a child.

The star will launch her comeback with a festival show at the Feile 19 in September, where she will perform her own songs and some select hits from the Songbook of Shane MacGowan, before beginning her tour in Galway on 17 October.