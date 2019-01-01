Bon Iver's latest album details frontman's crippling anxiety battle

Bon Iver leader Justin Vernon's latest record is about his unexpected and crippling battle with anxiety.

Justin, who founded the folk group by himself in 2006, and subsequently took on six other bandmates, cancelled their European tour in 2017 due to "personal reasons".

Now, the rocker has revealed the tour was cancelled due to a terrible battle with anxiety - a mental health problem he has worked through by recording their new album i,i.

"I've never had that before, never quite understood what it could do to people," he told BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac. "It really got me. I was stunned by it. Usually I have my stuff together. That's sort of the story (of the record) for me..."

He also explained the new album is about, "Getting through some tough times and getting to a point where you can feel vulnerable and grateful. It's a big clearing, personally and artistically."

The 38-year-old also revealed that he initially tried to battle his anxiety as he didn't know he had a serious mental health issue.

"I think at the beginning, I was comfortable because I didn't know what was going on exactly," he continued.

However, revealing he is now at peace, the star added: "At the end of the day, it's music - that's all it is. You can relax after a while when you remember that's the reason people know who you are."

Bon Iver surprise released their new album, i,i, on Thursday.