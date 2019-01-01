Katy Perry: 'I'm not going on tour anytime soon'

Katy Perry has insisted she's "not going on tour" anytime soon.

The 34-year-old singer treated fans to new track Small Talk on Thursday, and hosted an Instagram Live Q&A session to chat about the release.

Asked if she'll be hitting the road soon, Katy replied: "I’m not going on tour soon, but I am putting out music. When I go on tour, I go around the whole world. It takes a lot of planning. It takes a year.

"When I am on tour, I love it. I love to share the adventures, the culture… the cities I get to enjoy and the people I get to meet, the people I get to connect with. So, you will know when I’m going on tour."

Katy's fans also asked her about the rumours she's set to take to the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards later this month, but the Dark Horse star replied: "I am not performing on the VMAs, so not everything you read on the internet is true. Go figure. I personally think 'www' stands for wild wild west... I always say if it doesn’t come from me, take it with a grain of Himalayan salt."

Katy's new track Small Talk, which was co-written with Charlie Puth, Johan Carlsson, and Jacob Kasher Hindlin, sees her lamenting the conflicting feelings one goes through following a breakup.

Lyrics include: "Acting like we never met/Faking like we’d just forget we were lovers. Isn’t it weird that you’ve seen me naked/We had conversations about forever/Now, it’s about the weather, OK/I just can’t believe/We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime/Now just memories."