Lizzo tour rider includes 'hundreds' of chicken wings and 'posh' alcohol

Lizzo reportedly goes all out with her tour rider and requests "hundreds" of chicken wings and "posh" alcohol.



The flute-playing pop star recently had expensive vodka, doughnuts and her "favourite" meaty treat delivered backstage for herself and her crew - which includes her entourage of twerking dancers - and still finds it a "novelty" being able to order in whatever she fancies.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Lizzo is loving her new-found pop-star status and that means getting whatever she wants on her rider.



"She's getting more added each time and isn't holding back.



"At her last gig she asked for bottles of posh vodka, dozens of doughnuts and hundreds of chicken wings, which are her favourite.



"She admitted it still feels like a novelty that she can order whatever she wants for backstage, so she's going all-out."



Lizzos rise to fame hasn't been overnight for the 'Juice' hitmaker.



The 31-year-old star recently opened up about how her mental health took a turn for the worse in 2017 when she first released her single 'Truth Hurts', as she says the lack of response to the track - which was released over a year after she signed a major label deal with Atlantic Records in 2016 - left her wanting to quit her career.



She said: "The day I released 'Truth Hurts' was probably one of the darkest days I've had ever in my career. I remember thinking, 'If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares.' I was like, 'F**k it, I'm done.' And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, 'Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'"



But in April this year, almost two years after the release of the track, 'Truth Hurts' rocketed into the Billboard Hot 100, after it was used in the Netflix rom-com 'Someone Great'.



And now Lizzo says she's managed to turn her "darkest days" into her "brightest triumph".



She added: "Who would have thunk?. What a moment in a movie can do for an artist is crazy. I had everything else: the hard work, the good music, touring - but then there's that extra-special magic that nobody really knows what it is that can really change your life.



"Now the song that made me want to quit is the song that everyone's falling in love with me for, which is such a testament to journeys: Your darkest day turns into your brightest triumph."

