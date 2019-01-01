Bebe Rexha releasing new song to celebrate milestone birthday

Bebe Rexha will celebrate her 30th birthday by releasing a new track about the milestone.

The singer, who will be on the road with the Jonas Brothers when she turns 30 on 30 August, will drop Not 20 Anymore to mark the occasion.

Accordingly, she has admitted that she is excited about becoming a 30-something.

"The song is about being 30 and being a better lover, getting finer like wine, and loving my 30s," she tells Billboard. "When I was younger, everybody would be like, 'Oh, I want to be forever 21. Here's a song about being 20. I want to feel like I'm 17 again...' And I'm like, 'No, I want to write a song about being 30 and above.'"

But she also noted that some record executives already think she's over the hill: "I feel, like, a lot of times people are very ageist toward (women). We feel the pressure of, like, we have to get (to) a certain place in our lives because our eggs are going to dry up and we have to have kids and get married and get to a certain age.

"Everybody laughs, but it's true. Especially me, being in the music business, I've had executives tell me, like, 'Oh, you're 25, you're getting old,' and now I'm 29, I'm about to be 30."