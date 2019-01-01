Willie Nelson to resume tour after struggling with 'breathing problem'

Willie Nelson has assured fans he'll be on the road again next month after taking a break to focus on health matters.

A respiratory issue forced the country star to cancel a handful of summer tour dates, but now he has promised fans he'll be back on stage in New Hampshire on 6 September.

"Update: Willie is resting and feeling better," a post on his Facebook page reads. "The tour will resume on September 6 in Gilford, N.H. Thanks to all the fans for the continued support!"

Nelson revealed he was cancelling a string of upcoming tour dates via Twitter on Wednesday, writing: "I'm sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I'll be back."

He's still scheduled to perform at Farm Aid 2019 in September and his upcoming Las Vegas residency in October will not be impacted.

Nelson has been battling emphysema, and has cancelled, rescheduled or cut short a number of shows over the last two years due to his health.