Normani turned to mentor Ariana Grande for album advice and songwriting help

Normani found a special mentor in Ariana Grande as she was putting together her debut solo album.

The former Fifth Harmony singer admits she has leaned on pal Ariana for advice and even a little songwriting help during the recording process, revealing the 7 Rings star helped her write her next single.

"She’s been very supportive of me," Normani told Rolling Stone. "I talk to her about the creative process. I’m like, 'When did you know your album was done?' She was just like, 'Honestly, you’ll know. Nobody will have to tell you. You’ll feel it. Just trust your instinct; trust your gut. And listen to that voice inside of you, and it’ll tell you that you’re done. Just take your time, too, and have fun in the process and make sure that it’s something that you love'.

"She’s dope. She also has a part in the record that I'm releasing, too. She wrote on it.

"I recorded this song a while back... and I shot the video probably a month ago. It’s going to be worth the wait... It’s upbeat. It’s a feel good record. I think that everybody will really love it. It was the first opportunity that I had to have fun."

Normani also revealed she had a blast touring with Grande, stating, "She is funny... She says the wildest things...

"She's a ball of energy and such a ball of light."