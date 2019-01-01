NEWS Halsey: 'It's a miracle I haven't killed myself yet' Newsdesk Share with :







Halsey never thought she'd reach the age of 25.



The Without Me singer, who turns 25 in September, took part in a Q&A session with author/journalist Lizzy Goodman at the sixth annual Capitol Congress on Wednesday, and admitted she had predicted she'd end her life before reaching her quarter of a century.



"I’m going to be 25 in two months. I’m a quarter of century old. I didn’t think I was going to be alive that long," she said. "This is controversial… I’m going to be 25 and it’s a miracle I haven’t killed myself yet. I feel like a speedball of a human. I’m basically freebasing my way through life right now."



Halsey, real name Ashley Frangipane, added that one of the reasons she didn't think she'd make 25 was because she didn't have a good example to look up to.



“I grew up in a world where being 25 (meant) having three kids and being in a s**tty relationship or I was going to be dead because young people with bi-polar disorder who grow up with no resources don’t usually end up thriving at 25.”



Referring to the fact her mother had already had her by the time she was 25, the singer, who is dating musician Yungblud, smiled: "I want kids hellabad.”



She then cheekily added: "I hope I can get married soon, but in the meantime, I hope I can f**k as many people as I can."