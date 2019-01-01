The Jonas Brothers supported by doting wives on opening night of tour

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra were every inch the doting wives as they supported their husbands, Joe and Nick Jonas, at the opening night of the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins Tour on Wednesday night.

The Game of Thrones star and former Quantico actress were on hand to offer their spouses some moral support ahead of their gig at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Alongside Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle, the trio have earned themselves the nickname "J-Sisters", and took advantage of the catchy moniker with their own photo station backstage at the concert.

All three women sported Jonas Brothers T-shirts as they posed in front of the green background featuring their nickname. Priyanka shared several pictures of the trio on her Instagram page alongside the hashtag "#wivesontour".

She also posted a picture which showed the three women alongside Danielle and Kevin's daughters, Alena and Valentina, writing: "The #jsisters for life #alenajonas #valentinajonas @sophiet @daniellejonas."

Following the concert, which saw the Jonas Brothers performing old hits such as Burnin' Up alongside newer smashes including Sucker, Priyanka posted a snap of herself sitting on Nick's knee alongside Sophie and Joe and other members of the crew, captioning it: "Family. #HappinessBegins sold out tour!! Crushed it! So proud of u guys! @jonasbrothers @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas."

The Jonas Brothers sported a variety of eye-catching colourful suits throughout the opening night, and were joined on stage by special guests including Daddy Yankee, Sebastian Yatra and Natti Natasha.