Camila Cabello ‘totally cool’ with former Fifth Harmony bandmates

Camila Cabello has insisted there's "no animosity" between her and her former Fifth Harmony bandmates.

The 22-year-old singer quit the pop group in 2016 to pursue a solo career, and has since enjoyed hugely successful hits such as Bad Things, Havana, and Senorita, alongside her rumoured beau Shawn Mendes.

The relationship between Camila and ex bandmates Ally Brooke, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane didn't end well, as the group announced her departure in a statement saying they'd been informed she was leaving via her representative.

Camila hit back in a statement of her own, and the feud continued, with Fifth Harmony shading their former member with their performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

But in an interview with Variety, Camila said that while she's not in touch with any of the singers, she doesn't think it would be awkward if they were to run into one another.

"(We're out of touch) not because there’s any animosity left - just the courses of our lives have drifted," she explained. "But if I saw any of them at an awards show, I would say hi and it would be totally cool. It feels like there’s been a reset just because of the amount of time that’s passed.”