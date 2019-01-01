NEWS Liam Gallagher asked retired soccer star pal Peter Crouch to play bass in his band Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Gallagher offered retired soccer star pal Peter Crouch the chance to be his bass player.



The 38-year-old former England striker has revealed the ex-Oasis singer bizarrely asked if he'd like to join his band, even though he doesn't know how to play the stringed instrument.



In an interview with Radio Times magazine, Peter said: “Music is a passion of mine. I’d like to get into promoting new bands. Liam offered me a job as a musician the other day.



“He was like: ‘When we do a big gig, just learn the bass to one tune and you can come up and play with us’.

"I said: ‘I’d love to do that but I don’t have any musical talent’.”



Liam's current bassist is Drew McConnell - who he swiped from rival Pete Doherty's band Babyshambles.



The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker - who recently performed at Peter's Crouchfest in London - previously explained he recruited Drew because he's "f***ing talented".



Liam knew the 40-year-old musician would be a perfect fit for his band because he has to have been "pretty headstrong" to be The Libertines frontman's bandmates



He gushed: "I'd never met Drew before and you know - he's f***ing talented. He's played with The La's, Drew, so he's obviously talented. To keep the f***ing Babyshambles thing going he's gotta be pretty headstrong, you know what I mean."



The pair hit it off as they are both "laid back".



On how he met Drew, he recalled: "I met him and he seemed cool. He's been very f***ing laid back. There's been no like 'look, you's lot - do ya f***ing thing, here's your numbers, go and f***ing do it'."



Pete was the one who confirmed the 46-year-old rocker had stolen Drew from him.



He said: "Stressification on the band front, Drew playing bass guitar for Liam Gallagher's new tour."



Liam and Pete have been at loggerheads for years and the 'Shockwave' hitmaker says he doesn't communicate with him.



He said: "No, I've only met him once, but that was years ago at the Forum when he was with ... what are they called.. fucking, Libertines. It was just 'hello, you're really tall and that'. He looked like my mic stand."



The pair have another mutual person in common as they both have children by 90s indie rocker Lisa Moorish.

The 'Live Forever' hitmaker has 21-year-old daughter Molly with the former Kill City singer and Pete has 16-year-old son Astile.



They have feuded several times over the years, one of the most notable though was At V Festival in 2005.

Liam labelled the Babyshambles star "one big c***" on stage after he didn't turn up for his support slot with Oasis at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, South West England.



He said on stage at the event held in Chelmsford, Essex: "It's good to see Pete Doherty turned up. One big ****."