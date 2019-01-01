NEWS Sam Smith battled with 'intense' anxiety over his dancing Newsdesk Share with :







The 27-year-old singer does full choreography for his new song 'How Do You Sleep?' and he admits it left him feeling incredibly anxious.



Speaking in a behind the scenes video for the track, Sam said: "It's been a long time coming for me. I love to dance. Ever since I was a little kid, it's an amazing way to express myself but it's always something I've done privately in my bedroom or whilst intoxicated in a club but it's never been something I wanted to put into my music ... It's really nervewracking. I've been slowly getting better and better and not having panic attacks anymore. I've been feeling good but then two days ago, I went to start this choreography and my anxiety like - it was so like intense. I was able to control it and I'm more relaxed today but it's still so scary."



Sam had confessed his anxiety almost ruined his performance at the Grammys in 2018.



He said: "The other night - the opening night, at Sheffield - I was shaking, it's a vulnerable feeling. I thought I would be OK by now but my music is so personal, I feel like an open wound. I am more nervous now than on my first tour. I get massive anxiety. I really struggle, I was so nervous at the Grammys this year. I thought I would be more in control of my body and emotions but I get so nervous, to the point I'm almost having panic attacks ...



"Sometimes I need people who I love around me to tell me, 'Pull yourself together, you're being a drama queen - it's too much now, Sam, so rein it in.'"