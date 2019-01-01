James Hetfield called fan who scared off cougar with Metallica music

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has reached out to a fan after learning she used his group's music to scare off a cougar.

Dee Gallant was walking her dog Murphy last month (Jul19) in British Columbia when she cornered the big cat, and blasted the music she was listening to in an effort to thwart an attack.

The Canadian recently recounted the story on CTV News, thanking Hetfield and his bandmates for saving her life.

The rockers picked up the story and the Enter Sandman singer called Dee over the weekend.

"I was a little bit lost for words," Gallant told CTV News. "It's surreal how quickly it happened and how far it's gone. The fact that he's so down to earth and such a great person, I'm very pleased to find that out first-hand.

"If you had told the 18-year-old me that this would happen, I never would've believed it. I would've just fallen out of my skin with excitement."

Hetfield also sent Dee a selfie and a message that read: "Thought you might like some confirmation that it was me."

Gallant filmed her encounter with the cougar, during which she blasted Metallica's Don't Tread On Me from an iTunes playlist, explaining, "I thought it was the noisiest thing on my phone that would probably scare it. That was also the message I wanted to convey to the cougar... As soon as it started to play, he buggered off into the bush. I guess he didn't want to eat anything that leaves a Metallica taste in his mouth."