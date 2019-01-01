Noel Gallagher: 'Liam was an embarrassment at Glastonbury'

Noel Gallagher has slammed his brother Liam's Glastonbury festival performance in June (19), calling it an embarrassment.

The siblings have been at odds ever since Noel walked out on the band during a European tour in 2009, and he's ignored constant requests for a reunion.

The pair's war of words hit fever pitch after Noel's wife Sara MacDonald criticised Liam for his performance of Oasis songs at Glastonbury, and now her husband has made it clear he was "embarrassed" for his brother.

'I don't think I've ever been so embarrassed for a man in my entire life," Noel told U.S. late night host Seth Meyers. "He's pulled off the incredible magic trick of making those Oasis songs sound weedy and thin.

"And he looked like he was having the worst day of his life, walking around in what looks like a pair of my son's pyjamas, shouting into a mic about some perceived injustice... if you can't sing 'em, don't play 'em!"

Noel also told Meyers he plans to sell the rights to Oasis' master recordings 'to the highest bidder' when they are restored to him in five years.

"What am I going to keep them for? So my kids can benefit? Nah," he snarled. "I'm going to sell them and then I'm going to buy a plane, a yacht, I want a chimp with a top hat, and I'll buy a rocket, and I'll leave the kids with the other stuff from the 2000s."

Meanwhile, he made it clear that an Oasis reunion is not part of his future - when asked about the possibility, Noel replied, "'I sincerely hope not."