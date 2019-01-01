NEWS The Hollywood Vampires recorded their second album at Johnny Depp's own studio Newsdesk Share with :







Aerosmith's Joe Perry - who completes the line-up of the legendary rock supergroup with Alice Cooper - has revealed the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor has a "well-outfitted studio" where they made 'Rise'.



He said: "Johnny has a pretty well-outfitted studio. It was just a very creative time."



And when quizzed on whether there was pressure on the band because they are all so high-profile, the guitarist said they could "stand up in front of any band".



In an interview with Ultimate Guitar, Joe added: "I think this band can stand up in front of any band and it's a great rock band. It's an absolutely great rock band and the bottom line is any record we make will reflect that.

"It was fun to do and that's the main thing."



Their second record - the follow-up to their 2015 self-titled debut LP - which was released in June - is largely comprised of brand new material, but also features a tribute to Jim Carroll Band's 'People Who Died' and Joe has put his own spin on Johnny Thunder's 'You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory'.



'Poison' hitmaker Alice previously said the songs represent how they "really sound" as a collective.



He said: "'Rise' is not only a totally different animal than the first Vampires album, it is unique to anything I've ever been a part of.



"I approached it very differently than I usually do when working on an album.



"Each of us; Joe, Johnny, Tommy and myself have written songs on this album.



"What is different though is that I didn't try to change any songs to be more "Alice-like".



"Because each of us has different influences, the sound of this album is very cool.



"I think that with this album, we are establishing what the Vampires' sound really is, whereas with the first album we were more tipping our hats to our fallen rock n roll brothers.”