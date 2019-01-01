NEWS Elbow's Guy Garvey has teased the band have gone in a 'different' direction on new album Newsdesk Share with :







The British rockers' last album was 2017's 'Little Fictions' and their upcoming eighth studio album - which was recorded at locations around the globe, including Hamburg, London, Vancouver, Salford and Manchester - saw them completely change the way they work as a band.



Guy - who is joined by Craig Potter, Mark Potter and Pete Turner in the group - told NME.com: “A lot about this record is different.



"We started recording in a new city, in Hamburg, we changed the way we worked and we all decided from the off to let the songs take the lead, without compromising the vision of each tune.”



On what vibe to expect, he added: “At times, it’s a bleak record, but it has a huge, if bruised, heart. It was a pleasure to make and we are all immensely proud of it.”



Meanwhile, Guy recently admitted he and his bandmates would love to pen the theme tune for 'Bond 25'.



Although they have not yet been asked to write the track, the 'One Day Like This' hitmaker has called on director Danny Boyle to approach them about the song, because they would jump at the chance.



Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: "Danny Boyle is a friend of ours, so Danny if you're listening, have a listen to 'Audience with the Pope', it's evidence we can do the Bond theme really well!



"Come on, Danny! Jobs for the boys - you know the score!"



'Giants of All Sizes' is released on October 11.