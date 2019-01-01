Sam Smith suffered 'intense anxiety' recording latest music video

Sam Smith had to overcome "intense anxiety" when he was shooting the visual for his latest track How Do You Sleep?

The 27-year-old singer has spoken openly in the past about his struggles with mental health and anxiety.

And in a behind-the-scenes clip from the filming, which was uploaded to the star's YouTube channel, he confessed that performing the video’s dance routines was a “nerve-wracking” experience.

“I went to start this choreography and my anxiety like, it was like so intense," the Stay With Me hitmaker shared. "I managed to control it and I’m more relaxed today but it’s just really scary.”

The video features Sam performing choreography with a troupe of dancers, which he admitted he wasn't entirely comfortable with, because he's not a fan of dancing in public.

However, he claimed getting through the video and overcoming his fear was a milestone achievement.

“When I came out with my first record I was so young. I was 20 or 21 years old and I didn’t feel very comfortable on stage,” he explained. “The idea of dancing or doing anything like that just would have been too much for me and I never would’ve welcomed the thought.”

How Do You Sleep? is his second single taken from the star's upcoming third studio album, which is expected to be released later this year.