Camila Cabello admits to 'falling in love' amid Shawn Mendes romance rumours

Camila Cabello has admitted to recently "falling in love" in an interview, amid swirling romance rumours surrounding her and Senorita collaborator Shawn Mendes.

The 22-year-old singer opened up to Variety magazine about how she's in a different place emotionally ahead of the release of her second album - compared to her first self-titled record, at which time she had "crushes from afar".

However, in recent months she's been writing songs about being in love, telling the publication: "Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in (the) present moment."

Camila's admission comes after her split from boyfriend Matthew Hussey in June and speculation she's embarked on a new romance with Shawn. The rumours were fuelled by the release of their steamy Senorita video, and they appeared to confirm the speculation with various public displays of affection in the weeks following.

Elsewhere in the interview, Camila spoke about how she feels about any of her relationships playing out in the public eye. In fact, the former Fifth Harmony star isn't a fan of being a "celebrity" in any way.

"Because I've been doing this for such a long time, I forget that I am quote-unquote famous or that people are looking at me," she explained. "It makes me insanely uncomfortable to see pictures of me that I didn't know were taken. I honestly hate it. I don't want to live like a celebrity and have to look perfect every time I step out of my house. I ignore it as much as possible. If I'm going to look like s**t that day and cameras are in my face, I don't care because I choose being human and normal."