Beyonce's Vogue portrait added to the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery

A portrait of Beyonce taken for the U.S. Vogue September 2018 issue is being added to the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

Last year, Tyler Mitchell, then 23, became the first African-American photographer to shoot the cover of American Vogue in its 125-year history.

And on Tuesday, the fashion bible confirmed the 37-year-old Formation hitmaker's portrait is to be added to the gallery's permanent collection.

The image originally appeared in the cover story, and features the music icon in a gold sequinned Valentino dress and Philip Treacy hat, resting on a white pillar with an assortment of flowers.

Sharing the portrait on his Instagram page, Tyler reflected on the groundbreaking shoot, and the cultural significance and legacy of the image.

"A year ago today we broke the flood gates open. Since then it was important to spend the whole year running through them making sure every piece of the gate was knocked down," he wrote. "And now I'm glad to share this picture is being acquired into the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery's permanent collection."

The photographer later told Vogue's Fashion News Director Chioma Nnadi he wanted the work to "revitalise and elevate the black body".

Meanwhile, Run The World (Girls) singer Beyonce also opened up about the importance of diversity in the media, adding: "Until there is a mosaic of perspectives coming from different ethnicities behind the lens, we will continue to have a narrow approach and view of what the world actually looks like.

"It's important to me that I help open doors for younger artists. There are so many cultural and societal barriers to entry that I like to do what I can to level the playing field, to present a different point of view for people who may feel like their voices don't matter."