Cardi B wins first round of legal spat with ex-manager, deposition video to be sealed

Cardi B has scored a victory in her legal battle with a former manager after a judge agreed to seal her taped deposition.

Lawyers representing the rapper's ex-manager, Klenord 'Shaft' Raphael, urged the judge to toss her request for confidentiality, but he agreed the hitmaker's reputation could be damaged if documents were leaked and sided with Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, on Tuesday (06Aug19), according to The Blast.

"The Court concludes that the status of Belcalis Almanzar as a person of public interest, as well as the privacy interest enjoyed by any litigant, strongly counsel in favor of limiting the use of the video version of the deposition," his ruling read.

"Accordingly, it is hereby ORDERED that the video version of the deposition of Belcalis Almanzar shall be used only for purposes of this litigation and shall not be filed or otherwise disseminated to any member of the public without permission of the Court."

Shaft sued Cardi B for $10 million (£8.2 million) last year (18), claiming she breached their contract by firing him.

The rap star countersued, accusing him of taking advantage of her and taking "an unreasonable and unconscionable portion of earnings".

Raphael has also made it clear he wants to quiz Cardi’s father, sister and Offset about his former client's finances.