Kanye West's housing project facing demolition

Kanye West may have to demolish the prototype housing community he built on his land in Calabasas, California by next month.



The 42-year-old musician erected dome-like structures on the property in July, which served as prototypes for a new type of home aimed at bringing communities together and breaking down barriers between the classes, according to TMZ.com.



However, editors at the website have learned that several neighbours complained to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works. Inspectors determined the project violates their building code, meaning that unless Kanye obtains the correct permits, the structures must be torn down by 15 September.



Although sources close to the star claim the housing units are temporary prototypes, meaning they do not require planning permission, an inspector determined the structures did not appear temporary as they sit on concrete foundations.



Department of Public Works officials are now demanding he submit plans and get building permits within 45 days of their ruling.



However, a source close to the star blamed the dispute on a misunderstanding, stating that the structures are temporary and concrete was only used to secure the structure for safety and structural reasons - and that the base too will be removed.



Kanye's foray into architecture was first revealed in a profile piece for Forbes magazine earlier this month, with reporter Zack O'Malley Greenburg describing Kanye taking him on a tour of housing prototypes "inspired by (Star Wars character) Luke Skywalker's childhood home".



"West has been working with a team to design prefabricated structures that sport the same austere aesthetic, with the goal of deploying them as low-income housing units," he wrote of the Gold Digger hitmaker's plans.