Lana Del Rey previews song inspired by U.S. shootings

Lana Del Rey has penned a new track inspired by the string of shootings across the U.S. over the weekend.

More than 30 people were killed in the two separate tragedies in an El Paso, Texas, Walmart and a Dayton, Ohio shopping district within 24 hours of each other, bringing America's mass shooting incidents to a sobering 250 for the year so far.

The nation was still reeling from the attack in Texas, during which 22 people lost their lives, when a gunman slaughtered another nine people in Dayton with an assault rifle.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Video Games star revealed she'd called on frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff to help pen the new track, which is titled Looking For America.

"Hi folks came back early from Montecito with my brother this morning and asked Jack Antonoff to come into town because I had a song on my mind that I wanted to write," she wrote in the caption of a clip of her giving an impromptu performance of the track. "Now I know I'm not a politician and I'm not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion - but in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video that our engineer Laura took 20 minutes ago.

"I hope you like it. I'm singing love to the choruses I recorded this morning. I'm going to call it 'Looking for America'."

In the video, the 34-year-old sings the lyrics: "I'm still looking for my own version of America / One without the guns, the flag can freely fly / No bombs in the sky, only fireworks and you and I."

Lana is set to release her upcoming sixth studio album, Norman F**king Rockwell, on 30 August.