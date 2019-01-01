NEWS Hugh Jackman halts live show to honour Olivia Newton-John amid ongoing cancer battle Newsdesk Share with :







Hugh Jackman recorded an emotional video message for Olivia Newton-John during his concert in Sydney on Monday night.



The singer is currently fighting cancer for the third time, after first battling the disease in 1992, when she underwent a partial mastectomy and reconstruction, and again when it returned in 2013. And while performing his The Man.



The Music. The Show. tour at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena in Australia on Monday, the actor paid tribute to the actress with the help of the audience.



"Hi Olivia, it's Hugh, with 15,000 of your closest friends and family," he said directly into the camera, in the clip shared to Instagram on Tuesday morning. "Listen, you are the most amazing person, the most amazing mum, the most amazing ambassador, singer and dancer."



As the audience cheered in honour of the star, Hugh concluded: "We just love you!"



Captioning the clip, The Greatest Showman star wrote: "You are the most incredible.... !! We love you. HJ, Debs and 15 thousand of your closest friends."



Speaking to Fox News over the weekend, the Grease star shared a health update with fans, and insisted she's "living very well".



"I don’t call it remission - I just say I’m living with it. I’m living with it very well," she smiled. "To think that you could get rid of every single cell is not really a reality at this point. But I’m feeling great."