Miranda Lambert claps back at troll who said her marriage 'won't last'

Miranda Lambert has hit back at an online troll's claim her marriage to New York Police Department officer Brendan McLoughlin won't last.

The country superstar wed the NYPD officer in January, just two months after they met in the Big Apple when Miranda performed on Good Morning America with her group the Pistol Annies. And while the couple is all loved up, some fans are sceptical of the union.

On Sunday, The House That Built Me star shared a sweet clip of her beau cooking on an outside grill on Instagram, writing in the caption: "FYI The New Yorker took to the cast iron skillet just fine!"

While a number of fans flocked to send the happy couple well wishes, it was one fan's negative response which caught the 35-year-old's eye, which simply read: "It won't last."

"Sure won't!" Miranda clapped back, poking fun at the message. "I’m gonna eat every piece of it! Can’t waste chicken!”

Last month, it was revealed the star's new husband has taken a leave of absence so he can spend time with the country star before she heads out on tour at the beginning of September this year.

Miranda was previously married to Blake Shelton, but the couple split in 2015 after nine years together. He has been dating Gwen Stefani ever since.