Jade Gotti 'Nik Nac' video

Miami’s Jade Gotti has arrived, and she’s keeping it real – real explicit and real explosive – in her breakout single “Nik Nac.” The rapper, singer, businesswoman, and model has just about everything it takes – the pipes, the lyrics, and the look – to go from up-and-comer to nationwide shot caller. She was born in New York, raised in Virginia, and moved to a town whose heat she can match degree for degree. Like fellow Miamian Arie, she brings a sex-drenched bump n grind style to modern R&B, perfect for nights that start with bottle service at the club and end with full service in the bedroom.No matter who you are or where you’re from, you know you’ve gotten some to subtly freaky jams like “Let’s Get It On” or pretty much anything by Keith Sweat. But if Jade’s upcoming album, Gotti SZN, is any indication, R&B’s future belongs to the women. The next wave of sensual R&B that she’s riding trades subtle for straight up. She’s got no reason and no time to be polite about it. She’s all about hittin’ it and quittin’ it: “He hit out the park, and then he take his ass home.” A slinky trap beat snakes underneath soft, supple keys, and Jade’s hook fits perfectly, part commanding, part come hither. It’s a quiet storm of hot sex and icy self-determination. She’s got a serious summer banger on her hands.In the “Nik Nac” video, Jade is caught up in a love triangle with a taken man and his forsaken woman. The Sad Chick can’t hold his attention with a Bad Chick waiting for him across town. Take one look at Jade, and you’ll wonder who could? He sneaks over to Jade’s crib to, um, tuck her in and she lays him down. She’s in charge here. But back at home, homeboy’s girl has jumped into his phone and knows what’s up. Nothing good is waiting for him when he walks back in through that door. The video, directed by icatchmedia, cuts back and forth between the romantic drama and this jam’s natural habitat: the strip club. Pole Dancers with some impressive assets writhe and twerk for their enraptured audience.It’s clear from Jade’s persona and talent here that the only fucks she gives are the ones she’s giving to her man. Check the video: who’s really the sidepiece here?