NEWS Mabel set for the new highest new entry on the Official Albums Chart Newsdesk Share with :







Mabel is on course to be this week’s highest new entry on the Official Albums Chart with her debut album High Expectations.



The British singer’s first studio album is set to land at Number 2, currently behind Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project, which is on course for a fourth week at Number 1.



Mabel’s 2017 mixtape Ivy To Roses reached Number 28 and has so far spent 35 weeks in the Top 100 in the lead up to the album’s release. Singles from the album include Top 10 hits Don’t Call Me Up and Mad Love.



Meanwhile, Drake is eyeing up a Top 5 debut with Care Package (4); a collection of songs by the singer and rapper released between 2010 and 2016 that were previously unavailable to download or stream. It will be his seventh Top 5 album if his current trajectory continues.



Danish rock band Volbeat are on course to claim their highest UK chart position with Rewind, Replay, Rebound at Number 5, just ahead of Scottish folk singer-songwriter Karine Polwart’s Scottish Songbook, which could become her first Top 10 album, currently sitting at Number 6. British Heavy Metal outfit Saxon are set to debut at 10 with the 40th Anniversary release The Eagle Has Landed 40 (Live).



Elsewhere in the chart, more new entries come from Skillet with Victorious (25), Teskey Brothers’ Run Home Slow (26), Love Songs 4 The Streets 2 (28) by Lil Durk, and Yes’ live recording of their 2018 50th Anniversary tour Yes 50 Live (34).



Finally, a limited-edition vinyl recording of Doctor Who: Wave Of Destruction could land in this week’s Top 40, currently placed at 39.