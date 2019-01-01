Britney Spears gushes over 'hot' boyfriend in cheeky Instagram clip

Britney Spears "can't believe" her luck when it comes to her handsome beau, Sam Asghari.

The Toxic hitmaker and the model and actor made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere last month.

And in an Instagram post on Saturday, the singer took the opportunity to showcase a selection of her boyfriend's talents.

"I can't believe I wake up every morning to this man," the Womanizer star said, speaking directly into the camera.

The star then turned the camera on to Sam, who was cooking food in a skillet, and went on to pull a rose from behind his back and hand it to the 37-year-old.

"Not only is my boyfriend really hot, he's probably like the best chef in the world," she added, before showcasing his cooking. "He's showing off right now."

Highlighting the importance of healthy eating, she captioned the post: "Belly rules the mind!!!!"

Sam has been incredibly supportive of Britney during their relationship, and was there for her throughout her mental health struggles, including when she checked into rehab earlier this year.